Duif Media Emerges Yellowlyfe’s Media Partner For SMEUnwind

SMEunwind by Yellowlyfe Gad announced Duif Media as its official media partner on Monday during the official unveiling.

The event which is dedicated to supporting small and medium enterprises by curating a space where business owners can come together for the purpose of growing, connecting, and networking with other business owners took to their social media page to announce the media firm which was tagged as a creative powerhouse as their official media partner for the 2024 SMEunwind event.

The event held its first edition last year which was tagged “SME Unwind First of its kind” and will once again be organized on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The organizers promise that this time, the event will feature more business owners who are looking to sell, network and grow their brands.

Duif Media’s Lead Consultant, Nnabuife Cassidy said the company is excited to partner with Yellowlyfe and added that this year’s SMEsUnwind will be a significant success as there are proper plans in place to help small and medium enterprises with innovative strategies for longevity within the business sector.

