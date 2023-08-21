Dufil’s initiative to reward ‘Young Heroes’

Manufacturers of Indomie noodles, Dufil Prima Foods has pledged continued support to heroic children by constantly celebrating them. Group Public Relations and Events Manager of the company, Mr. Temitope Ashiwaju, in a statement announcing the 2023 edition of ‘Indomie Heroes Awards,’ remarked that the award was aimed at bringing unsung young heroes to the limelight. Ashiwaju also called for entries from qualified children from age 15 below who have demonstrated exceptional bravery and heroic deeds in the physical, social and intellectual category.

He said: “The 2023 edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards will showcase a collection of captivating and inspiring stories from different states across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria. “Their stories must be true and verifiable, they must be below the age of 15 when the incident occurred and must have occurred within the past six months.” Ashiwaju said true heroes were ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

“They don’t rehearse or plan for it, but they rise to the occasion by answering the call for bravery when needed. As we mark 15th edition this year, we expect to receive entries about real-life heroes across Nigeria who have exhibited acts of heroism in one form or the other and need to be publicly recognised and appreciated. Their stories must be true and verifiable,” he said. He explained further that entries would be subjected to screening process while final winners will be rewarded with scholarship worth millions of naira.