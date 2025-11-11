Dufil Prima Foods Reaffirms Commitment To Empower Educators

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of the Indomie noodle brand, reaffirmed its commitment to education by hosting the 16th Annual Teachers’ Seminar at the University of Lagos.

The event, themed “Innovative Education: Integrating 21st-Century Skills as Learning Experiences into the Curriculum,” brought together thousands of educators for a day of immersive training focused on modern teaching methods.

The seminar provided practical sessions designed to equip teachers with essential skills in communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking. In his keynote address, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo, a Professor of Science Education and Curriculum Studies at the University of Lagos, emphasised the necessity for innovation in teaching.

“Teaching has evolved, and our teachers must evolve with it. To achieve genuine progress in our education system, educators must adopt 21st-century skills and embrace digital tools that drive learning outcomes,” he stated. The gathering also served as a platform for educators to network, share insights, and discuss challenges within the Nigerian education sector.