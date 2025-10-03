Dufil Prima Foods, Ajose Foundation Empower Indigent Ogun Students

In an effort to unlock educational opportunities for underprivileged students, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of the iconic Indomie Noodles, has teamed up with the Ajose Foundation to award N5 million in scholarships to indigent students across Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This collaboration is inspired by the dedication of Her Excellency, First Lady of Ogun State and founder of Ajose Foundation, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, which aims to create sustainable opportunities for disadvantaged young Nigerians. At the ceremony, the she highlighted the transformative power of education. “Education is the most powerful investment we can make in our children’s future.

“Through this partnership with Dufil Prima Foods, we are not just giving scholarships; we are opening doors of opportunity and ensuring that no child’s dream is cut short because of financial limitations. “Every child deserves the chance to rise above their circumstances, and today, we are making that possible.

“As a government and a people, we are grateful for the continuity of this impactful Corporate Social Responsibility powered by Dufil Prima Foods.” Delivering Dufil Prima Foods’ goodwill message, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, said: “For us at Dufil Prima Foods, Indomie is more than just a brand found in almost every Nigerian home.”