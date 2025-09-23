Duchess Of York Dropped From Charity Over Epstein Email

The Duchess of York has been removed as patron of six charities after an email from 2011 emerged in which she called sex offender Jeffrey Epstein her “supreme friend” and seemed to apologise for her public criticism of him.

Julia’s House, a children’s hospice charity, was the first to remove Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, saying it was “inappropriate” for her to continue in the role.

Later yesterday, the Teenage Cancer Trust, Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children’s Literacy Charity and Prevent Breast Cancer also announced they had dropped the duchess as patron, reports the BBC.

The British Heart Foundation said the duchess would no longer be the charity’s ambassador. A spokesperson for the duchess said she was not commenting on the charities’ decisions. Prevent Breast Cancer also said the duchess was no longer a patron.