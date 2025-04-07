Dubois, Chisora Bout Deserves Wembley –Warren

Share

Frank Warren has described staging Daniel Dubois against Dereck Chisora at Wembley Stadium as a ‘no brainer’. British boxing stalwart Chisora, now 41, has been installed by the IBF as the mandatory challenger for the world heavyweight title currently held by his compatriot Dubois.

The mandatory bout is due to be officially ordered on April 22 and, during an interview with Ring Magazine, Chisora revealed he is planning to face Dubois this summer in what will be his 50th and final fight – and he has already planned his ringwalk for the occasion.

However, talks are also progressing to arrange a rematch between Dubois and Ring Magazine, WBO, WBC and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed clash for all the belts in July.

But Warren, who is Dubois’ long-term promoter and the man who staged Chisora’s excellent win over Otto Wallin last year, says any fight between the two Londoners would be fit for the national stadium.

