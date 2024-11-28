Dubai Racing Club Announces Zoho As Exclusive Technology Partner

Share

Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has named Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, as its exclusive technology partner for the next two years.

The partnership, according to the Club, will focus on digitising DRC’s operations, with the aim of enhancing the club’s high-profile events and ensuring a seamless, world-class experience for visitors, participants, and staff.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at Meydan Racecourse, attended by the CEO and Board Member of the Dubai Racing Club, Ali Al Ali, and the Associate Director of Strategic Alliances, MEA at Zoho, Prem Anand Velumani. As the organiser of major events, including the prestigious Dubai World Cup, the DRC will leverage Zoho’s comprehensive suite of digital solutions through Zoho One, the operating system for businesses, to streamline key operations.

By implementing Zoho One, the club will enhance various aspects of its event management, from ticketing and sales to logistics and customer relationship management (CRM).

Commented on the partnership, Al Ali said: “We are pleased to welcome Zoho as our official technology partner this season. Technology is a cornerstone of our long-term vision for the Dubai Racing Club and the continued development of the horse racing industry.

“Zoho brings a wealth of expertise, and we look forward to collaborating with their team to create tailored solutions for our clients.

From sophisticated CRM systems and streamlined accreditation processes to innovative mobile applications designed to enhance the experience for horse owners and racegoers, we are focused on setting new benchmarks for excellence.

This partnership brings us one step closer to establishing Meydan as one of the most technologically advanced racecourses globally.”

