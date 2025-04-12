Dubai Fountain To Shut Down For Upgrade April 19

Share

Dubai Fountain is to close temporarily for business effective April 19, 2025 to allow for upgrade of the iconic leisure facility. According to Eturbonews.com report, this development was made known recently by Emaar Properties, United Arab Emirates-based real estate development company known for projects like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Situated in downtown Dubai, Dubai Fountain is reputed as the largest performing fountain in the world. The upgrade of the facility is expected to last for five months.

The renovation work aims to ensure that the fountain continues to provide stunning performances, further enriching the visitor experience with even more captivating displays. The upgrades will incorporate state-of-the-art technology, refined choreography, and an improved sound and lighting system, all intended to create a more spectacular and immersive show.

During this brief period essential enhancements, visitors can still enjoy the vibrant attractions of Downtown Dubai, including world-class shopping and dining at The Dubai Mall, as well as breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai Fountain features a choreographed water display situated on the 12-hectare (30-acre) artificial Burj Khalifa Lake, at the heart of the Downtown Dubai project. This impressive installation was created by WET Design, a California-based firm known for designing the fountains at the Bellagio Hotel Lake in Las Vegas. The fountain is enhanced by 6,600 lights and 25 coloured projectors, stretching 275 meters (902 feet) in length.

It is capable of propelling water up to 500 feet (152.4 meters) into the sky, all synchronised with a diverse selection of music ranging from classical to contemporary Arabic and global genres. The construction of the fountain cost Dhs 800 million (approximately $218 million). As of 2025, it holds the title of the largest choreographed fountain in the world.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

