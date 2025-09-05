Dubai Firm Invests $3m In Solar Power, Smart Meter Projects In Bayelsa

Bayelsa State and Jampur Group, a company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up renewable energy (solar power) and smart metering production plants in the state.

The $3 million investment would be financed solely by the conglomerate. Speaking during the event in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri expressed delight over the partnership with the company, which he described as a reputable firm with a track record of achievements nationally and internationally.

Diri said the project would serve not only Bayelsa but also the Niger Delta m, Nigeria and even the Gulf of Guniea. He stated that when completed, the factories will make solar panels and smart meters available in the state and end frequent trips by Nigerians outside the country in search of the items.

The governor disclosed that Jampur was responsible for the supply and installation of the 60MW gas turbines recently procured by the state government, stressing that the introduction of smart meters would end frequent clashes between power consumers and suppliers as those who fail to pay would be automatically disconnected.