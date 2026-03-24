Less than a month after the Electoral Act, 2026 came into force, the House of Representatives, one of the two chambers of the National Assembly, amended the same law.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria signed the Electoral Act on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and on March 11, 2026, the House of Representatives amended section 77 of the Act, add- ing three new subsections related to political party membership.

The new amendment states that a person cannot be registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time.

If it is discovered that someone is registered with multiple parties simultaneously, such dual memberships will be deemed invalid, and the individual will no longer be recognised as a legitimate member of any political party until proper regularisation is achieved in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the party’s constitution.

“A person who knowingly registers or maintains membership in more than one political party at the same time commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10,000,000 or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or both.”

The Electoral Act, 2026, has not yet been implemented or tested by the electoral management body, political parties, or other end users. The first test of the Act is the revised timetable and schedule of activities issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It took the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters nearly two years to propose, debate, and hold public hearings on the proposed amendments. Those who proposed these amendments did not find it necessary or appropriate to come forward with them.

The question is why is it now that they are recognising that dual membership of political parties is fraudulent? More importantly, why should ordinary party members be limited to just one party or prevented from enjoying the benefits available to everyday citizens when political intermediaries, consultants, and contractors in some parties enter villages and wards to recruit individuals for their rallies?

Are those advocating restrictions on dualparty membership unaware of this practice, or are they encouraging it? How many political parties in Nigeria can gather up to 5,000 members for a presidential rally? Some ordinary citizens in this country are members of all registered and legitimate political parties and benefit from unspent budget funds that are often manipulated by middlemen, consultants, and contractors.

I remember observing the gubernatorial election in a specific state and overseeing a group of polling units near the government house. The poll- ing stations were well organised and orderly. The presiding officer managed the process effectively, and the assistant presiding officers carried out their designated responsibilities.

However, I observed that two individuals controlled and directed pro-ceedings at the polling station. I approached them and noticed that both were wearing accreditation tags from all the political parties on the ballot.

They both claimed that the polling station belonged to them and stated that, by the end of the day, they would decide which party won based on the amount of money each party paid.

In other words, votes were allocated according to what each party paid. This was before the introduction of the Smart Card Reader and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. I also remember observing the Senatorial primaries of a political party.

The party believed it was grassrootsbased and that all members should have a say in who was nominated as a candidate. They decided to hold direct primaries.

On the day of the prima- ries, instead of only party members from the Senatorial District voting, party and non-party members from other states of the federation arrived at the venue. By the end of voting, the number of people who participated in the direct primaries in the Senatorial District exceeded the total registered

Those who defected to other parties, carrying their constituencies’ mandate, did not see it as fraudulent or morally objectionable. Legislation should not be guided by afterthoughts and political showboating

voters in the state. Now, the law has abolished indi- rect primaries. This means that political party leaders no longer need to hire vehicles or aircraft to trans- port delegates to the election venue.

The leaders of the parties, aspirants, and godfathers are no longer obliged to book all the hotels in a particular state, accommodate the delegates, feed them, and pay them in hard currency or naira.

So, what role does the ordinary party member play in the new land- scape? What benefits do they stand to gain? Is it worthwhile to be registered with only one political party? The monetisation of our politics and tough economic conditions have pushed ethics and values into the background.

People are eager to grab what they can before and during elections. They don’t trust politicians to keep their promises. Besides the trust deficit, the reality is that most parties lack the capacity to organise direct primaries. They do not have the organisation or discipline needed to conduct primaries at the ward and local government levels.

Some aspirants do not know their wards or party members. Asking them to participate in direct primaries is like handing them over to the enemy. Some aspirants face opposition from their own supporters. They have never won an election. They do not live among their communities.

They do not understand the issues their people face. How will they seek votes in direct primaries? They can only rely on con- sultants and middlemen, and there is no guarantee that security agencies can maintain order in such circumstances.

Moreover, many local governments and communities are abandoned due to security concerns. Where will such communities hold their direct primaries? This is because the primaries must be conducted in wards, local government areas, and constituencies.

Which party has the capacity to endure this and move into constituencies controlled by bandits to carry out direct primaries? The truth is that most political parties will impose a consensus approach on their members.

Some members will oppose this consensus, and these are the ones targeted by both the current provisions of section 77 of the Electoral Act and the proposed amendment to that section.

Section 77 of the Act requires political parties to submit their register to the Commission 21 days before their primaries, and only those members whose names are on the register are eligible to vote and be voted for in party primaries. That should be sufficient.

The Supreme Court has clarified that a political party is similar to a club. If you agree with its organisation and functioning, you may join. You can leave if you are dissatisfied with its policies or the leadership’s administrative decisions.

Nothing in law or morality requires you to belong to only one club. Those who defected to other parties, carrying their constituencies’ mandate, did not see it as fraudulent or morally objectionable. Legislation should not be guided by afterthoughts and political showboating.

The proposed amendment represents legislative overreach. A dedicated party member who believes in the party’s ideology and has invested emotions, time, resources, and energy will not seek to join another party. Loyalty to a cause, whether religious or ideological, is essential in human life.

It demonstrates commitment, fidelity, and a person’s dedication to an admirable or worthwhile ideal. That is why, in some advanced countries, a generation remains loyal to one political party, sharing and embodying its ideals. Some are born into it and observe their parents and grandparents involved in the party.

Dual or multiple-party membership presents a greater challenge. It exposes the weaknesses of political parties, reveals their lack of clear ideology, and highlights the opportunism of their leaders. It also underscores the parties’ lack of commitment.

Legislation or excessive legislation will not resolve the issue. Moreover, the problem may shift and continue to trouble those proposing the amendment.

The proposed amendment to the Electoral Act, which came into force on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, undermines the integrity of the law, weakens its credibility and effectiveness, and portrays the law as a tool for political vendettas.

The country does not need vendettas. What it needs are processes and procedures to restore the health of our democracy and reengage the people in the electoral process.