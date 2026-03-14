D’Tigress’ll Learn From Loss To S’Korea, Says Coach Wakama

African basketball champions D’Tigress Thursday, lost to South Korea in its second game of the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers ongoing in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France.

The winning streak of D’Tigress who had mauled Colombia 70-37 in their first game, ended as they were defeated by the Asian giants 77-60.

The African queens who had beaten South Korea in their previous two encounters, were not third time lucky, as the Koreans who lost their opening game to Germany, proved to be the better side, leading 36-32 at halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter outscoring Nigeria 19-9.

Speaking with NBBF media after the defeat, Coach Rena Wakama acknowledged that it was a bad day on the court for her girls, promised that the team shall bounce back and continue its impressive performances in subsequent games.

“Today was a great learning experience for us. Huge credit to Korea, they are a great team. We will learn from this and be better on Saturday, against the Philippines,” she assured.