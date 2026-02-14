New Telegraph

D’Tigress Wins Merit Award At New Telegraph Awards

The Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress has received a merit award at New Telegraph Awards and Dinner night held on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

D’Tigress are Africa’s most dominant women’s basketball team, known for elite athleticism, high defensive pressure, fast-paced transition offence, and deep roster depth.

The team blends global professional experience with locally developed African talents, setting a new benchmark for women’s basketball in Africa.

D’Tigress players received national honours (OON), cash awards, and land allocations from the Federal Government of Nigeria following historic AfroBasket and Olympic performances.

The team stands as a symbol of female empowerment and global African excellence. D’Tigress represents excellence, resilience, national pride, and global African achievement, the most valuable women’s sports brand in West Africa.

