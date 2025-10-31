D’Tigress’ Wakama Becomes Head Coach Of Hive BC

The head coach of Nigeria’s women’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, has been appointed as the head coach of Hive BC in the Unrivalled Basketball League 2025–26 season.

Unrivalled is an eight-team women’s basketball league in the United States (US), co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier in 2023, and made its debut in January 2025 with six teams.

The league announced its head coaching lineup for the second season on its website on Thursday, confirming Wakama’s appointment alongside seven others across the league’s eight clubs.

READ ALSO:

Wakama led D’Tigress to back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles in 2023 and 2025 and guided the team to a historic quarter-final berth at the Paris Olympic Games.

The head coach of Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, has been appointed head coach of Hive BC in the Unrivalled Basketball League 2025–26 season.

Unrivalled is an eight-team women’s basketball league in the United States, co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier in 2023, and made its debut in January 2025 with six teams.

The league announced its head coaching lineup for the second season on its website on Thursday, confirming Wakama’s appointment alongside seven others across the league’s eight clubs.

Wakama led D’Tigress to back-to-back FIBA Women’s AfroBasket titles in 2023 and 2025 and guided the team to a historic quarter-final berth at the Paris Olympic Games.

“Wakama also serves as head coach of the Nigerian Women’s National Team and made history in 2024 when the D’Tigress became the first African team, men’s or women’s, to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympics.

“After joining as head coach in June 2023, she became the first female coach to ever win a Women’s AfroBasket title in August 2023 and subsequently led the team to another AfroBasket title in 2025,” the league said.

Unrivalled added that the 32-year-old previously served in assistant coaching roles for Tulane and Stony Brook.

She began her coaching career after spending two years at Manhattan College as the director of basketball operations, then advancing to an assistant coach role.