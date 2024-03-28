D’Tigress To Defend Afrobasket Title In Côte D’ivoire

The D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, will be defending their title at the AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, next year. The announcement was made during the first Central Board meeting for the 2023– 2027 cycle of FIBA Africa in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. It was revealed that Cote d’Ivoire will host the FIBA Continental Cup for the first time since 2013 when it hosted the men’s FIBA AfroBasket.

Delegates at the meeting were informed that the qualifiers for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket will occur over three qualifying windows from July 2024 to February 2025. Nigeria, runners-up Senegal, Mali, and Rwanda have secured automatic tickets to the next edition of the biennial continental championship. These teams successfully reached the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2023 held in Kigali, Rwanda.