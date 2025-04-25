D’Tigress To Battle Mozambique, Rwanda At Afrobasket

Share

The stage is set for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, with the draw results placing Nigeria’s D’Tigress, the four-time defending champions, in Group D. D’Tigress will face off against Mozambique and Rwanda in the three-team group.

The tournament, hosted in Abidjan from July 26 to August 3, will see 12 of Africa’s top women’s basketball teams battle for continental glory, with D’Tigress aiming to secure a historic fifth consecutive title.

D’Tigress, who have dominated African women’s basketball with victories in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023, face a challenging path in Group D. Mozambique, a familiar foe, pushed Nigeria to the brink in the 2023 AfroBasket quarterfinals, where D’Tigress narrowly escaped with a 59-52 win.

Group A features host nation, Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, and Egypt. Group B consists of Mali, Cameroon, and South Sudan while Group C includes Senegal, Uganda, and Guinea.

