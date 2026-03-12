D’Tigress Thrash Colombia 70–37 In W’Cup Qualifier Opener

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, delivered a dominant performance yesterday, crushing Colombia 70–37 at the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifiers in Lyon, France.

The emphatic victory ensured that the African champions remained top of their group despite already securing qualification for the main tournament. Nigeria controlled the game from the opening quarter, displaying superior organisation, defensive discipline and offensive efficiency to overwhelm their South American opponents.

By the end of the fourth quarter, D’Tigress had stretched the scoreline to a commanding 33-point margin. Although the win had little impact on qualification status, as Nigeria had already secured a place at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, discussions have continued in some quarters over the necessity of participating in the qualifiers.

While some observers believe the matches provide an opportunity for the team to build chemistry and sharpen tactics ahead of the World Cup, others argue that the exercise places additional pressure on Nigeria’s already limited basketball funding. On the court, however, D’Tigress maintained focus and professionalism, producing a convincing display against Colombia.

The team, coached by Rena Wakama, will next face South Korea today before taking on the Philippines, hosts France and Germany in subsequent fixtures. Germany is expected to host the 2026 edition of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, scheduled to hold from March 14 to March 17.

Speaking ahead of the tournament in Lyon-Villeurbanne, Wakama expressed confidence in the readiness of her team.

“Our preparations have been intense and this tournament here in Lyon is an important part of that process,” Wakama said in an interview with the Nigeria Basketball Federation media team. “It gives us the opportunity to test ourselves against strong competition and evaluate where we stand as a team.”