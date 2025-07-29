New Telegraph

July 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. D’Tigress Survive Scare,…

D’Tigress Survive Scare, Edge Mozambique In Afrobasket Thriller

Nigeria’s D’Tigress narrowly escaped what could have been the biggest upset of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, coming from behind to defeat a determined Mozambique side 60-55 in a pulsating clash at the Palais de Treichville in Abidjan yesterday.

Mozambique started brightly, outscoring the defending champions 13-9 in the first quarter. The second quarter was evenly contested, ending 15-15, with Mozambique maintaining a slim 28-24 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw Mozambique extend their lead with a quick 7-0 run, but D’Tigress responded with grit and composure, outscoring their opponents 18-15 to cut the deficit to just one point by the end of the quarter.

Nigeria came out firing in the fourth with a 6-0 run, but Mozambique stayed in the fight, rallying once again.

However, D’Tigress held their nerve, outscoring Mozambique 18-12 in the final stretch to seal a hard-fought 60-55 victory.

D’Tigress’ head coach Rena Wakama also urged her players to maintain their focus and quickly turn their attention to Mozambique following the win over Rwanda.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sokoto Youths Appeal For Leadership, Political Inclusivity
Read Next

CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B To Chase $3.5m