D’Tigress Survive Scare, Edge Mozambique In Afrobasket Thriller

Nigeria’s D’Tigress narrowly escaped what could have been the biggest upset of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, coming from behind to defeat a determined Mozambique side 60-55 in a pulsating clash at the Palais de Treichville in Abidjan yesterday.

Mozambique started brightly, outscoring the defending champions 13-9 in the first quarter. The second quarter was evenly contested, ending 15-15, with Mozambique maintaining a slim 28-24 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw Mozambique extend their lead with a quick 7-0 run, but D’Tigress responded with grit and composure, outscoring their opponents 18-15 to cut the deficit to just one point by the end of the quarter.

Nigeria came out firing in the fourth with a 6-0 run, but Mozambique stayed in the fight, rallying once again.

However, D’Tigress held their nerve, outscoring Mozambique 18-12 in the final stretch to seal a hard-fought 60-55 victory.

D’Tigress’ head coach Rena Wakama also urged her players to maintain their focus and quickly turn their attention to Mozambique following the win over Rwanda.