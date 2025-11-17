D’Tigress Suffer Narrow Loss In Thriller Against Turkey In Istanbul

Nigeria’s D’Tigress narrowly fell 77–76 to Turkey in an international friendly played last weekend at the Turkcell Basketball Development Centre in Istanbul, Bold Sports reports.

With several key players absent, including Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Murjanatu Musa, and Amy Okonkwo, head coach Rena Wakama fielded a starting lineup of veteran Sarah Ogoke, Grace Efosa, Nicole Enabosi, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, and Rita Igbokwe.

D’Tigress started strongly, edging Turkey 15–14 in the first quarter and extending their lead with a 30–25 second quarter to head into halftime up 45–39.

However, the hosts responded fiercely after the break, outscoring Nigeria 22–12 in the third quarter to swing the momentum. Despite a competitive final quarter, where Turkey edged D’Tigress 19–16, the African champions ultimately fell just short.

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah led Nigeria with 18 points, followed by Grace Efosa with 16, Nicole Enabosi with 15, and Lucy Ibeh with 11. For Turkey, Sevgi Uzun finished with a game-high 20 points, while Manolya Kurtulmus added 13, Selin Gül scored 12, and Sinem Atas contributed 11 in the win.