D’Tigress Set To Defend AfroBasket Title As NBBF Names Preliminary Squad

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have taken the first step in defending their title at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship, as the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has released a preliminary squad for the tournament.

The championship will take place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, later this year. As part of preparations, the team will hold a training camp that includes the much-anticipated Homecoming Games—a series of exhibition matches aimed at celebrating the team’s past achievements.

The games will also give coaches a chance to assess players before selecting the final squad. The NBBF said it is fully focused on putting together the best possible team to retain the African title and continue Nigeria’s dominance in women’s basketball.