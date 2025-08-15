D’Tigress Ranked World’s Number 8, Best In Africa

Ni g e r i a ‘ s D’Tigress have been ranked as the 8th best women’s basketball team in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings, according to BSNSports.com.ng.

The D’Tigress hold this impressive position after winning the Women’s AfroBasket title a record seven times, with their most recent victory being their fifth consecutive championship in 2025. D’Tigress’ dominance in African w o m e n ‘ s basketball is unmatched, and they have also qualified for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

In other rankings news, Great Britain dropped two places to 22nd, while Belgium climbed into the top five following their EuroBasketWomen victory. South Sudan made significant strides, jumping 31 spots to 55th, while the USA maintains its top position in the rankings.