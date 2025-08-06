D’Tigress: Ogoke Applauds Nigerian Women’s Strength, Resilience

Surgeon and member of Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, Sarah Ogoke has applauded the mental strength and resilience of Nigerian women following the team’s victory and acquisition of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.
Agoke, who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, attributed her ability to balance her medical career and basketball to discipline and resilience
According to her, “I’m built different. Nigerian women are built differently. We do amazing things and the impossible. My secret is nothing short of discipline, resilience, determination, hard work, and focus
Months after welcoming a child and losing her father, the 35-year-old foot and ankle specialist was named in the squad.
She, however, disclosed that she paused her medical career to join the team for the tournament, “Absolutely, I’m using my vacation days to be here. My job is waiting for me when I go back.”
