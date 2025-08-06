D’Tigress: Ogoke Applauds Nigerian Women’s Strength, Resilience

Surgeon and member of Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, Sarah Ogoke has applauded the mental strength and resilience of Nigerian women following the team’s victory and acquisition of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

Agoke, who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, attributed her ability to balance her medical career and basketball to discipline and resilience

According to her, “I’m built different. Nigerian women are built differently. We do amazing things and the impossible. My secret is nothing short of discipline, resilience, determination, hard work, and focus

Months after welcoming a child and losing her father, the 35-year-old foot and ankle specialist was named in the squad.

She, however, disclosed that she paused her medical career to join the team for the tournament, “Absolutely, I’m using my vacation days to be here. My job is waiting for me when I go back.”

READ ALSO

Ogoke, who earned a degree in biology, highlighted the similarities between the rigours of medical training and the demands of competing at the highest level in sports “The four years that I spent in medical school, I learnt how to work diligently and steadily on a specific skill set over the course of a long period of time. That can be translated to the skills necessary to be successful in basketball.” As a pivotal contributor to Nigeria’s basketball revival in the last ten years, Ogoke has featured in every AfroBasket-winning team since 2017. She credited the team’s continued success to the resilience and unwavering spirit of Nigerian women.

“The blood we have in our veins as Nigerian women is different. We have the tenacity, pride, and grit that we just refuse to lose. We’ve held our crown since 2017, and we don’t plan on giving it up soon.”