D’Tigress Move Up Seven Places in FIBA Rankings

The impressive performance of Nigeria’s D’Tigress at the 2023 Women’s Afrobasketball Championship seems to have yielded a dividend, as they moved up in the latest FIBA Rankings, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Nigerian team performed superbly to successfully defend their title for the 4th consecutive time. The latest FIBA Rankings was released on Wednesday evening and D’Tigress moved up 7 places.

According to the ranking D’Tigress moved from 18th to 11th position with 528.9 points. Nigeria (11th), Mali (18th) and Senegal ( 20th) are African teams in the top 20 teams.