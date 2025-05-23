D’Tigress In Homecoming Abuja Tournament With Togo, Others

Share

The Nigerian national women’s team, D’Tigress, and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) are gearing up for what will be one of the best basketball events held in Nigeria.

For the first time, the multiple award-winning D’Tigress will play on national soil after winning five back-to-back Afrobasket championships spearheaded by Nigerian WNBA Coach Rena Wakama.

The African champions will take on highrising Togo and a yet-to-benamed team in Abuja from July 18 to 20, 2025. The current team is huge and seen as a bumper-pack Nigerian women’s team with 6 WNBA players as the team prepares to defend the title again.

As a part of the tournament in Nigeria, the players will help run women empowerment programmes in this homecoming rendezvous, even as they hold basketball camps for the up-andcoming stars in Abuja.

The event will be hosted at the prestigious Mo Arena Abuja. The games and activities will be live on Africa’s number-one satellite station, Super – Sport.

Mathew Ohio, the Chief Executive Officer of El Carnival, was emotional when he spoke about this star event.

Ohio said: “After putting together a welcome party for D’Tigress in Paris at the Olympic Games, we felt it was necessary to promote and showcase the incredible talents of these wonderful ladies in Nigeria. We are excited to be a part of bringing home the best team in Africa.”

