Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has honoured D’Tigress forward, Blessing Ejiofor, with a cash gift of N30m, a duplex, and approval of a N50m basketball project in her name.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Ejiofor was part of the Nigerian women’s basketball team that clinched a record fifth consecutive Afrobasket title in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Announcing the development in a Facebook post on Saturday, Governor Nwifuru hailed the forward as a source of pride to Ebonyi and an inspiration to young girls.

The post reads, “I am delighted to once again celebrate and congratulate our very own daughter, Blessing Munachi Ejiofor, one of the champions who brought prestige to our nation by securing a historic five-straight title in the African Women’s Basketball tournament in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

“Ebonyi State governor Francis Nwifuru formally recognised D’Tigress forward Blessing Ejiofor during the state’s expanded executive council meeting, where she was inducted into the Ebonyi Hall of Fame.

“As part of the honour, Ejiofor received a N30m cash award and was allocated a duplex in the state’s ongoing Civil and Public Servants Estate.

“Yesterday, we honoured her at the expanded Executive Council Meeting of the State, acknowledging her outstanding achievements in Basketball, through which she has prominently placed Ebonyi State on a global map.

“Her dedication and journey to this stage serve as a beacon of inspiration for every Ebonyi girl child. She is a worthy ambassador of the State and we are proud of her.

“Additionally, the State has made a donation of thirty million Naira to her and a duplex in our ongoing Civil and Public Servants Estate opposite Chiboy Motors,” the statement read in part.

The governor commended Ejiofor’s commitment to empowering young girls through her foundation and acknowledged her call for increased investment in grassroots basketball.

“We also recognise her efforts in empowering girls through the Muna Foundation’s Girls Empowerment Camp. She has implored the State to help groom young Ebonyi girls for the basketball sport.

“As such, in her honour, we have approved the sum of Fifty Million Naira for the State Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to build a befitting and professional basketball court for our young girls and boys talented in the sport. Once more, we congratulate her for making us proud,” the governor concluded.