March 5, 2026
D’Tigress Draw Colombia, France, Germany, Others In 2026 FIBA W’Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have been handed a tough assignment in the race to the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after drawing Colombia, France, Germany, South Korea and the Philippines in the qualifying tournament.

The draw, conducted yesterday by the world basketball governing body FIBA, placed the reigning African champions in a highly competitive pool as they bid to secure a ticket to the global showpiece.

The qualifying tournament is scheduled to take place in Villeurbanne, Lyon, France where the D’Tigress will battle other big countries for limited spots at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

