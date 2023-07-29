D’Tigress’ Charge For AfroBasket Historic Glory

The fortunes of female athletes in Nigeria are much better than those of their male counterparts. It is no longer news that the first individual Olympic Games gold medallist is a woman. Chioma Ajunwa competed in the long jump event in 1996 and surprisingly clinched gold in the event.

Falilat Ogunkoya and Mary Onyali are other individual Olympic Games medallists. Of course the exploits of the country’s football team at the Atlanta Olympics cannot be forgotten. Against all odds, the team led by Nwankwo Kanu defeated Argentina, Brazil and other top countries to grab the gold medal at the games. In recent times, Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan and a host of other female athletes are giving Nigeria great image at global level.

Only during the week, the country’s women national football team the Super Falcons, after a 0-0 draw with FIFA rated seventh country in the world, Canada, defeated co-hosts and world’s 10th placed team, Australia, 3-2 in a highly thrilling encounter at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nobody saw that coming but it happened. The country’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, are in Rwanda, competing for the AfroBasket competition.

Nigeria has won the last three editions of the event and now itching for a 4th title to equal the record of the Senegalese women’s basketball team. The Nigerian side played the opening game of the championship on Friday 28th of July (yesterday) against DR Congo.

Players in the team are Amy Okonkwo, Mujrjanatu Musa, Pallas Kunanyi-Akpannah, Adenike Olawuyi, Lauren Ebo, Blessing Ejiofor, Sarah Ogoke, Toyosi Abiola, Okoro Ifunanya, Adeyeye Adebola. Others are Tom Taiwo, Elizabeth Balogun and Erica Ogwumike. There were issues of tryout games in which brought a sort of concern in the basketball family. Top players pulled out but the federation boss, Musa Kida, csaid it was not the first time and that the decision became necessary because of the new national coach of the team, Rena Wakama.

“The coach requested to see all players and we have to respect that wish. The federation did not come out to disrespect any player but we were trying to put the country first in or attempt to defend the title we won two years ago. “Some of the top players felt bad but we have to put the country first through the request of the new Head Coach. We are working hard to put up a good show in Rwanda.

The target is to win again,” Kida said. Three of the players in the final roster are from the country’s domestic league. They are Okoro Ifunaya, Murijanatu Musa and Pallas Akpanah. Sponsors of the national women League, Zenith Bank Plc, are proud to have some of their products in the national team of Nigeria.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation also included Aisha Muhammed in the new technical crew. She is now the players development coach. This is a very good development that can boost the team in this campaign. In Rwanda, all eyes will be on Nigeria after winning the last three editions of the competition. It is, however, important that there should be focus on the task ahead.

The new manager, Wakama, should ensure there is bonding in the team and the cohesion expected to run the 2023 edition must be there for D’Tigress to excel. The basketball family is divided for now not only over the age-long leadership tussle but because of the recent tryout for the players introduced by the NBBF.

Nigerians are expectant as the competition progresses in Rwanda. Not many have the understanding of you win some and lose some, and so it is highly expected that D’Tigress will win again. Senegal, Mali and Angola are the teams that could truncate the ambition of Nigeria but with a united spirit, the Nigerian ladies will excel again.

There should be a comprehensive psychological work on the team and I expect Aisha Muhammed to play a key role in mobilizing the country’s dunkers to go for glory. The basketball family has been in disarray over the past years with leadership crisis and even some issues within the federation but a victory in Rwanda could be the tonic to douse the whole tension in the air.

Kida and his men in the federation should double ef- forts to motivate these players in Rwanda as they seek a slot to play at the Olympic Games in France next year, play at the next World Cup and also win the trophy for the 4th time consecutively. Of course, it is possible. Go for it, D’Tigress!