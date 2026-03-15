D’Tigress Bounce Back Againt Phillipines After Stumble To S’Korea

The Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress, has bounced back from a defeat to South Korea with a resilient 101–84 victory over the Philippines.

This is their second win out of three games at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Lyon, France.

The Rena Wakama’s team showed their tenacity and fortitude against the Philippines following a 77–60 loss to South Korea.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Asian side got off to a great start, taking advantage of Nigeria’s defensive shortcomings to win the first quarter 26–21.

They maintained their pace in the second quarter, winning 25–21 to lead 51–42 at the half.

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D’Tigress turned the tide in the second half despite the sluggish start. Nigeria overcame the halftime deficit and took complete control of the game by dominating the third quarter 34–21.

The Philippines’ offensive was hindered by more defensive pressure and quicker ball movement, which paved the way for a successful conclusion.

Nigeria kept up the pace in the last quarter, outscoring their rivals 25–12 to end the game decisively.

Highlights from the statistics demonstrated Nigeria’s superiority in the second half, with 58 rebounds as opposed to the Philippines’ 33 and 36 assists as opposed to 24.

This demonstrates effective ball movement and tight teamwork. Victoria Macaulay, who demonstrated offensive prowess, and Ezinne Kalu, whose defensive efforts were vital in clinching the victory, both made significant contributions.