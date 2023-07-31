D’Tigress beat Egypt, through to q/finals

It was another victory for Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress, as they defeated Egypt 83-74 in their second game at the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The victory after the opening day win against DR Congo has propelled the team to the quarterfinal and steps closer to retaining the title they have won in the last three editions.

At the BK Arena Kigali, Amy Okonkwo was the hero of the team, scoring 29pts, 13 rebound, four assists to emerge as the game MVP, she scored 20pts out of her 29pts in the first half of the game.

The D’Tigress will be in action again on Wednesday against yet to be determined opponent in the quarterfinal as they continue their quest to equal Senegal record of winning four back-to-back title.