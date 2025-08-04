D’Tigress Back Home After Fifth Straight AfroBasket Triumph

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have returned to Abuja to a hero’s welcome after making history by winning their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

The team touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday, after defeating Mali 78–64 in the final held on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

D’Tigress’ victory not only extended their dominance in African women’s basketball but also made them the first team in the continent’s history to clinch five AfroBasket championships in a row from 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, to 2025. Their latest win brings Nigeria’s total AfroBasket titles to seven.

The team, led by Head Coach Rena Wakama, has now solidified its place as the most successful women’s basketball team in Africa.

With this historic achievement, D’Tigress have also secured qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

A reception is expected to be held in their honour in the coming days.