D’Tigress Afrobasket Victory: LP Calls For Better Funding Of Sports

The Labour Party (LP) has said the victory of Nigeria’s D’Tigress at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship presents yet another opportunity for the government to give the sports sector in the country the attention and funding it truly deserves.

Interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a message to the victorious team, noted that Nigeria is richly endowed with talents, not only in sports but also in music, entertainment, ICT, and other youth-driven sectors.

“Sadly, poor leadership and shortsighted policies have hindered meaningful investment in these critical areas,” Senator Usman stated.

The LP Chairman, who observed that Nigeria has become the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket titles, said it is a clear testament to the nation’s “undisputed dominance in women’s basketball on the African continent.

“Their resounding victory over Mali in the final match, held on Sunday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, has once again brought pride and honour to our nation.”

Mrs. Usman stated that sports have evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry capable of significantly contributing to national economies, but regretted poor investment on the part of the Nigerian government in the sector.

She stated that as the country continues to rejoice in the D’Tigress’ inspiring victory, “I take this moment to urge those in positions of authority to make deliberate and robust investments in our youth – particularly through sports and other engaging, talent-driven activities that can redirect youthful energy from the streets to productive ventures.”

The LP Chairman commended the team for their unwavering spirit, discipline, and patriotism, adding that “victory is not just a win on the court; it is a symbol of hope, resilience, and the great heights Nigeria can attain with the right leadership and vision.”