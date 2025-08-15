President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBF), Musa Kida, has described the $100,000 payout to each D’Tigress player by President Bola Tinubu as a tribute to the team’s decade-long dominance, not just a reward for a single tournament win.

Kida said the incentive package, unveiled by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a reception at the Presidential Villa, also includes $50,000 for each technical crew member, a three-bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope Estate for all players and staff, and the conferment of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger.

According to Kida, the gesture was well deserved when compared to the team’s consistent track record.

“If you ask me as a basketball president, I would say it is 100 times five. If the reward for winning AfroBasket is $100,000 this time around, we have won it five times, so that should count for something,” he told M4S TV.

Recalls that the team clinched their fifth consecutive AfroBasket crown with a 78–64 victory over Mali in the final held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, further cementing their supremacy in African women’s basketball.

Kida emphasised that this milestone was the result of years of sustained effort, close supervision, and active involvement by the federation.

“I am extremely proud of the girls. Anyone who has been called has always played her heart out.”

Since taking the helm in 2017, Kida said the federation has built a well-structured system that allows for a smooth transition between generations of players. This, he explained, has kept performance levels consistently high, with the technical team closely tracking athletes’ progress at their respective clubs and organising intensive training camps during the off-season.

“We are constantly on their case every day, looking at what they are doing, so that once we meet, we are able to continue winning,” he said.

He added that D’Tigress’ unmatched run of 29 consecutive victories since 2015 stands as undeniable proof of their dominance.

“No matter what happens, it is very clear they are African queens,” he said.