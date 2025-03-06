D’Tigers To know W’Cup Qualifiers Opponents In May

Share

Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, will discover their opponents for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers when the draw takes place on May 13, 2025.

This comes after their impressive qualification for the 2025 Afrobasket Championship, despite a tough start in the early rounds. The team bounced back strongly in the second phase to secure their spot.

All 16 teams that qualified for the Afrobasket tournament have automatically earned a place in the World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria will compete alongside Rwanda, Angola, Cape Verde, Tunisia, South Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, and Uganda.

The qualifiers will determine which African teams advance to the FIBA Basketball World Cup, the biggest tournament in international basketball.

