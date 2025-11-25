D’Tigers Storm Tunis For Qatar 2027 FIBA W’Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has departed for Tunis, Tunisia, to begin their qualifying campaign for the Qatar 2027 FIBA World Cup.

Head Coach Abdulrahaman Mohammed has announced a strong 12-man roster, featuring veteran guard and 2015 Afrobasket champion Stanley Okoye, the team’s longest-serving player.

The lineup showcases a mix of overseas talents and home-based stars, reflecting Nigeria’s commitment to nurturing domestic talent.

Among the selected players are three homegrown standouts, including two members of the newly crowned Nigerian champions.