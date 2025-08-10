D’Tigers Set Sights On Afrobasket Championship

D’Tigers have announced their final roster for the Men’s AfroBasket Championship, scheduled to take place in Angola from August 12 to 24.

Nigeria’s men’s team will be aiming for a second continental title, 10 years after clinching their first in 2015.

Placed in Group B alongside Tunisia, Madagascar and Cameroon, D’Tigers will open their campaign against Madagascar on August 13.

Following rigorous preparations, Head Coach Mohammed Abdulrahman dropped Fola Fayemi, Kareem Joseph and Mohamed AbdulSalam from the training squad.

Centre Peter Olisemeka was omitted from the squad after being deemed ineligible.

The roster is headlined by standout guard Josh Okogie, who will be joined by experienced campaigners Talib Zanna, Ike Nwamu, Stan Okoye, and Caleb Agada.

Emerging prospects Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Mike Nuga, Devine Eke, Christian Mekowulu, Martins Igbanu, Ugo Andrew Simon, and Emmanuel Omogbo have been named to the squad.

D’Tigers are looking to emulate the success of D’Tigress, the reigning African women’s basketball champions.