D’Tigers in Group B for 2025 Afrobasket qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball national team, D’Tigers, has been grouped in Group B for the upcoming 2025 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers. Following their absence from the 2024 Olympic Games, D’Tigers are gearing up to return to action in February next year.

FIBA Africa has officially announced the draw and dates for the qualifiers scheduled to commence next year. The initial qualifying window is set for February 19 to 27, 2024, with the participation of groups B, E, and D. Subsequently, Groups A and C will enter the fray during their first qualifying window from November 18 to 26, 2024.

The concluding window for these qualifiers is scheduled from February 17 to 25, 2025. Notably, the hosting countries for these qualification windows are yet to be determined, adding an element of anticipation to the upcoming basketball events.