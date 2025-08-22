Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, crashed out of the AfroBasket championship after suffering a 75–91 loss to Senegal in the quarterfinal clash

D’Tigers entered the quarterfinal showdown at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda in Angola on the back of an impressive group-stage run, where they finished top of Group B after defeating Madagascar, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

Although D’Tigers narrowly took the opening quarter 24–23, Senegal seized control in the following two periods, a decisive spell that ultimately sealed Nigeria’s fate.

Following the defeat, Nigeria’s head coach, Mohamed Abdulrahman, addressed the post-game press conference to reflect on the heavy loss.

He said, “In a night we were supposed to bring out our A-game, we felt short. I am not taking any credit away from Senegal; they deserve the win.”

“I am proud of how we played. We have an identity now, and we are just moving from it.”

Team captain Ike Nwamu broke down the factors that caused the team to lose composure after their strong start

“It hurts. We had high hopes; we had a really good group, a fun group, we all love each other, but it’s part of the game, one team has to win, another team has to lose.

“It was not our day today. They came out with more energy. We were kind of flat to start. They are a really good team; they have lost of high-level players, it was their night tonight.”

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will turn their focus to the classification fixtures, where they aim to improve their standing in the FIBA rankings.