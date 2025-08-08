D’Tigers Camp Swells To 15 For 2025 Afrobasket

The number of players in Nigeria’s D’Tigers camp has increased to 15 following the arrival of more invitees ahead of the 2025 Afrobasket Championship, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Last week, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) unveiled a provisional roster for the tournament, with players gradually arriving at camp since the weekend. Full training sessions officially kicked off earlier this week. The arrival of Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie has brought a fresh spark to the squad, boosting morale as preparations intensify.

Yesterday morning, Caleb Agada and Ike Nwamu joined the team, bringing the total number of players in camp to 15. Meanwhile, the NBBF has finalised arrangements for a friendly match against Guinea this weekend.