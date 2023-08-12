D’tigers Begin Fiba Pre-Olympics Qualifiers Against Familiar Foes, Senegal

Nigeria’s senior men’s national basketball team D’Tigers, will begin their quest to reach the 2024 Paris Olympic Games against familiar foes in Victoria Island, La- gos State, South West, Nigeria at the FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Nigeria has been pitched in the same group A with Senegal, Mali and Uganda in the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament which tips off on Monday the 14th of August at the Basketball court of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos.

D’Tigers under the leadership of Coach Ogor Odaudu will start their challenging, difficult and long trip to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris the French capital with a tough and tricky tie against Senegal on Monday before taking on Mali on Tuesday.

Their last group A game on Thursday, is a clash with East Africa emerging force, Uganda that started their journey against Mali on Mon- day and Senegal on Tuesday. 15 players, 5 from the domestic league and 10 from America and Europe led by Chimezie Metu of the Sacramento Kings have been called up by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) to camp for this all important Tournament while Coach Ogor Odaudu will lead the D’Tigers.

Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea and Tunisia are the teams in group B of the FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Cameroon have a date to keep with Guinea in the first game of the group by midday on Tuesday while Tunisia takes on the Democratic Republic of Congo the same day by 3pm. On Wednesday, the Democratic Republic of Congo faces Guinea and Tunisia battles Cameroon.

The last sets of group B matches comes up on Friday. By 3pm, Guinea and Tunisia will step on the court followed by the 6pm fireworks between Central African neighbours Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The top two teams in each group advance into Saturday’s semi-finals and winners of the semi-finals games will be on the court again on Sunday to determine who wins the 2023 FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament and move to the next phase, the FIBA Qualifiers as Africa’s flag bearer.

Group A

Senegal

Mali

Uganda

Nigeria

Group B

DR Congo

Cameroon

Tunisia

Guinea