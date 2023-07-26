DSS: We’re Investigating FHC Scuffle With NCoS

…insists no law broken in handling of suspended CBN Gov’s case

The Department of State Services (DSS) has begun an investigation into the incident at the Federal High Court (FHC) in Lagos on Tuesday involving its personnel, and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCos).

New Telegraph reports that shortly after the trial court had granted the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, bail in the sum of N20 Million, a mild drama had ensued between the two agencies of government on who takes custody of the accused person.

Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, the secret service assured of its high regard for the judiciary, which independence will never be undermined, under any guise whatsoever.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency said the security operatives from both bodies “exhibited undue overzealousness”, hence the need to identify the roles played by those involved.

This, it noted, is with a view to meting out sanctions, where culpability is established.

“The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July 2023.

“The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wishes to state as follows: The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS;

“The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference;

The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.

“The DSS recognizes the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development, and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationships with sister security and law enforcement agencies including the NCoS.

“While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward”, the establishment said.

It, nonetheless, maintained that it did not break any laws in handling Emefiele’s case, despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary.

The DSS continued: “The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards, and have a high sense of discipline.

“The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism.

“It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation.

“It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it”.