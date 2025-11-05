DSS: We Dismissed 115 Personnel To Safeguard Integrity

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the dismissal of a total of 115 personnel, in reform measures aimed at safeguarding its integrity and core values. Investigation by New Telegraph, revealed that the development was a culmination of routine processes that spanned many years.

In a post on its verified X handle, yesterday the Service said: “As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services (DSS), the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period.

“In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service. “For clarity, the identities of the affected persons have been published on the website of the Service (dss. gov.ng/media/more/4).”