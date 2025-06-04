DSS Urges Court To Stop Utomi, From Rallies, Gatherings

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to restrain Professor Patrick Utomi from further making public comments or engaging in rallies in relation to the subject of a suit pending against him over his announced plan to establish a shadow government in the country.

The request which is contained in a fresh application filed before the court by the organization, follows reports that Utomi, who is reportedly currently abroad, has planned protests, road shows, media interviews, and related activities, after his return to the country on June 6.

The application seeks mainly, “an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the defendant/respondent (Utomi), his agents, privies, associates, servants, workers or any person acting through him from staging road shows, rallies, public lectures or any form of public gathering, newspaper publications, television programs, jingles or any other public enlightenment programme (s) aimed at sensitising, instigating, propagating or in any way promoting the purported “shadow government/shadow cabinet” or its objectives or goals with the view to establishing the said “shadow government” pending the hearing and determination of this substantive suit.”

The grounds for the application, according to the DSS’ legal team, led by Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), includes that, if not restrained, Utomi’s proposed raliies, road shows and actions would “constitute a serious threat to public order, safety and national unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The DSS added that since it is statutorily empowered to safeguard the internal security of the country and prevent any threats to lawful authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its constituent institutions, it was its responsibility to forestall any threat to public order, safety and national unity.

It stated that before it filed the substantive suit, Utomi had, through public statements, social media and other platforms, engaged in statements and actions aimed at undermining the outcome of the case now pending before the court, and which he is aware of.

The DSS said it gathered through monitoring and intelligence reports that Utomi, who is currently abroad and is due to return on June 6 plans “to stage road shows and rallies under the guise of freedom of speech and association in a bid to cause public discontent in furtherance of his establishment of the purported ‘shadow government/shadow cabinet.’

In a supporting affidavit, the DSS added that Utomi’s intention “is to stage road shows and rallies that are capable of drawing a large number of Nigerians with the intent that will cause huge disruption of peace, breakdown of public order, enable riots and violent protests just as the recent “End SARS” protests in 2020.

The DSS explained that Utomi “has been served with the originating process in this suit and has entered appearance vide his Counsel Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN) since 20 May, 2025.

The DSS added that it was in the interest of justice, national security, and the rule of law for this honourable court to grant the application

