DSS Uncovers Plots By Politicians To Mobilise Student Leaders For Violent Protests

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday said it has uncovered a plot by certain politicians across the country to stage violent protests mobilising student leaders, and ethnic associations, among others.

The protest, according to the secret police was planned to rubbish the Federal Government and security agencies over what it described as socio-economic matters.

Speaking in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the service said intelligence reports at their disposal revealed those plotting the protests had been identified and they are being monitored.

The statement reads, “The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy. ”

Afunanya called on heads of tertiary institutions to discourage their students from engaging in any activity that could disrupt peace in the country.

He said, “In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace.

“Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conduct against law and order. ”

He urged those who have the intention to advantage of the challenges facing the nation to cause mayhem in the country to have a rethink.

“While the DSS is aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans, ” the statement added.

Recall that the presidential election petition tribunal had fixed Wednesday, September 6 for the final hearing on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, and the Labour Party challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 Presidential election.

The tribunal had previously reserved the judgment after the petitioners closed their cases in June after calling 40 out of the 150 witnesses earlier listed in their petitions against the All Progressives Congress and Tinubu.

While Tinubu’s lawyer prayed for a successful outcome, Atiku’s legal team admonished the tribunal to “shun executive intimidation and dispense judgment on the matter.”