DSS To Utilise Geospatial Intelligence To Combat Insecurity

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) Director-General Adeola Ajayi yesterday said the service remains resolved to deploy geospatial intelligence solutions to address national security challenges.

Ajayi, represented by the Faculty Member of the National Institute for Security Studies Patrick Eneji, said this at the training on Leadership Course in Data Mining and Geospatial Intelligence in Abuja.

The course was organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with Peace Building Development Consult (PBDC) and hosted by the Defence Space Administration (DSA).

Ajayi said the service had maintained operational growth to quickly reduce threats of espionage, embezzlement, direct and location analysis of threat domains.

He said the DSS had also enhanced the future number of intelligence capabilities to drive a comprehensive regional picture on questions, groups, or subjects of security interest.

According to him, the Open Source Intelligence Department and other big datadriven sections of the service are also equipped with appropriate data mining tools that unravel complex trends, patterns, and correlations on security fractures.

The DSS boss said the course was important in finding solutions to the myriad of security challenges that required the deployment of technology to proactively address them.

Share

Please follow and like us: