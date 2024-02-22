DSS to Labour: Shelve Protests to Calm Tensions

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned national protests fixed for February 27 and 28 “in the interest of peace and public order”. It appealed to the body to em- brace dialogue and negotiation rather than engage in conduct that can heighten tensions. The NLC had fixed the date to protest against severe economic hardship and the deteriorating security situation in the country.

In a statement, the DSS said it recognises protests as the legitimate right of the labour movement but appealed to labour not to go ahead with its planned demonstrations to prevent “some elements” from seizing the opportunity “to foment crisis”. The agency said: “While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. “This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. “The development, without doubt, will worsen the socio- economic situation across the country. “It is common knowledge that all levels of government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given the benefit of the doubt.

“So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to ad- dress the current difficulties. “They should, therefore, be given the chance to handle the challenges at hand. “In this vein, citizens are encouraged to recognise that what remains unsolved in peacetime, would not be attained in war- time. “The timeless piece of the esteemed poet JP Clark, ‘The Casualties’ is a resonating reminder to us of the possible dangers of escalated conflicts. In times of trouble, everyone will be a casualty.”

It added: “The ongoing wars in the global scene are a stark reminder of their catastrophic repercussions on the affected countries’ domestic environments thus; the critical need to protect and maintain our internal stability and unity. “Those exploiting the fault lines in the country need to have a rethink as resorting to negativities will endanger our peaceful coexistence with dire consequences. “Similarly, parents and guardians are implored to exert authority on guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardising public safety and harmony.

“Additionally, all sectors, including political parties, op- position groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non-governmental bodies are called upon to eschew violence; demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in these challenging times. “Making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian. Citizens are advised to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation.

“The DSS stands opposed to violence as a means of settling our present-day challenges be they economic, political or otherwise. Accordingly, the Service will work with sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that lasting peace is maintained in the country.”