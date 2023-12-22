DSS To Citizens: Be Security Conscious During, After Christmas

The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the public on the need to be security conscious, and report suspicious activities to relevant agencies of government during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Specifically, the intelligence agency urged operators of recreational centres and other vulnerable places to place adequate security measures, to protect their facilities and patrons.

The Secret Service gave the charge in a statement signed on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

While wishing the public a warm celebration, the Director General of the State Service (DG SS), sued for patriotism and unity of purpose.

The statement reads: “The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services wish to felicitate with Nigerians and indeed the general public on the occasions of Christmas and the coming New Year.

“The Service urges all and sundry to remain law abiding and peaceful during and after the celebrations. It calls on everyone to be security conscious and mindful of his/her environment.

“Similarly, operators and patrons of recreational/motor parks, fun places, worship centres, supermarkets and other public spaces should be alert and take appropriate measures to protect their facilities and the users.

“In the same vein, the DSS advises citizens and residents to report suspicious persons, movements, parcels and objects to relevant security agencies. Furthermore, they are encouraged to shun acts of violence, fake news and any form of divisive tendency, in the interest of public order and national security.

“Therefore, the Service encourages members of the public to use the opportunity of the celebration to promote unity and peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, it will continue to collaborate with sister security and law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to provide adequate security before, during and after the festive periods.

“To pass information or make enquiries, the Service may be contacted through its offices at the State Commands, Local Government Formations or Phone Nos: 09153391309, 09153391310, 09088373514; Email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng; and Twitter Handle: @OfficialDSSNG”.