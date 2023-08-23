DSS: There’s Nexus Between Security Imperatives, SDGs

…as stakeholders advocate single currency adoption in Africa

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, has said that a link exists between security imperatives and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Africa.

While re-enforcing the intelligence agency’s commitment to the security and safety of citizens, the spymaster noted that the evolving nature of crime required the adoption of a multi-dimensional approach by state actors, for optimal results.

Bichi spoke on Wednesday at the 2023 Seminar organised by the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) with the theme, Globalisation And Regional Economic Integration: Implications For Sustainable Development In Africa.

The programme was organised for 86 participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16, drawn from the country, Ghana, the Gambia, and Tanzania.

Represented by the Director of Training and Staff Development, Mrs Bolaji Toke, the DG said: “The topic of the seminar stresses at the heart of our collective responsibility as professionals in intelligence, security, law enforcement and regulations.

“The interconnectivity of our globalised world demands high levels of collaboration by the sharing of information and expertise across the nations.

“In our pursuit of safeguarding the interest of our nations and ensuring the safety of our citizens, we are presented with the task of striking a delicate balance between security imperatives and sustainable development goals.

“At the DSS, we are committed to facing the challenge head-on, recognizing that security and economic progress are intertwined.”

Meanwhile, stakeholders, who spoke at the event, advocated the adoption of a single currency across Africa, as part of measures to hasten the growth and development of the region.

Among the guests at the occasion were the lead presenter and vice-chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’ Allah (represented by one of the deputy vice-chancellors), Prof. Adamu Rasheed (chairman of the occasion), and Prof. Udenta Udenta.