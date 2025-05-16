DSS Sues Pat Utomi Over Alleged Shadow Govt Plan

Share

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday sued Professor Pat Utomi, the 2007 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), over his alleged plan to establish what he calls a “shadow government” in the country.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the DSS prayed the court to declare the move an attack on the constitution.

Utomi who is also a professor of political economy and man, who is also a is sued as the sole defendant.

New Telegraph gathered that in the suit filed on May 13 by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Akinlolu Kehinde, the Security Agency contended that the move by Utomi was intended to create chaos and destabilise the country.

The DSS argued that not only was the planned shadow government an aberration, it constituted a grave attack on the constitution and a threat to the democratically elected government that is currently in place.

The suit is yet to be assigned to a judge for hearing.

