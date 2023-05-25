DSS: Subversive Elements Plan To Disrupt May 29 Inauguration In Some States

Ahead of May 29 inauguration, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted the public of possible plans by “subversive elements” to disrupt the programme in some parts of the country.

It said the aim “is to undermine security agencies’ efforts” at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the secret service vowed the readiness of security and law enforcement agencies to ensure a successful exercise nationwide.

While warning persons without valid identification cards/invites to steer clear of swearing-in venues, the intelligence agency advised accredited journalists and other guests to adhere strictly to security “protocols” emplaced by authorities.

“It would be recalled that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) on 18th May 2023 held a World Press Conference during which he announced activities for the Presidential inauguration.

“The major highlight of the activities is the swearing-in of the President on 29th May 2023 in Abuja. On the same date, new Governors will also be inaugurated in most of the States.

“The Service is, however, aware of plans by subversive elements to disrupt the programmes in parts of the country. The aim is to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

“Based on these, citizens, the media, and Civil Society Organisations are advised to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events.

“They are also urged to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives, and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension, and violence prior to and after the exercises”, the DSS said.

It added: “This is more so that such undesirable acts will serve no purpose other than destroying national unity and cohesion.

“Additionally, all unauthorised (and unaccredited) persons are warned to stay away from restricted and certain designated areas at the event venues.

“The Service reiterates its earlier call for the populace to remain calm and law-abiding. Meanwhile, it will continue to sustain collaboration with sister agencies to ensure successful inaugurations.