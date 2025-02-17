Share

Men of the Department of State Security, (DSS) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in the early hours of Monday, stormed the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly, sealing up the offices of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, her Deputy and clerk of the House.

The Armed Security Personnel who took over the premises at Alausa, Ikeja, and environs frisk every passersby.

Meranda, however, arrived at the Assembly’s premises with her convoy at about 11.15am.

Recall that the embattled, former Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, has sued the state lawmakers challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly.

It was gathered that Obasa has filed a motion at the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, where he is also seeking an accelerated hearing of his suit.

