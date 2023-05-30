New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
DSS Storms EFCC Office In Lagos, Prevents Staff From Entering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos has been stormed by the Department of State Security (DSS) agents, making it impossible for staff members of the anti-corruption organization to enter into the building.

The DSS and the EFCC have been in dispute about ownership of the premises, according to reliable sources in both organizations.

A source who confirmed the development to Punch said that the DSS agents raided the office on Tuesday at about 7:00 am and refused to leave despite dialogue from both agencies.

The DSS and the EFCC have been in a constant dispute over ownership of the office because it was previously occupied by them before the EFCC took over, according to an EFCC employee who spoke to our correspondent under the condition of anonymity.

“Although the dispute is not in court and has not produced a commotion, it has been an administrative issue.

But given that a new government has just taken power, we are confused as to why they must block our office and deny our officials access.”

“The office used to be ours, and we have been fighting over it for years now, and the EFCC knows,” a DSS source said.

Meanwhile, spokespersons for both agencies, Wilson Uwujare of the EFCC, and Dr Peter Afunaya of the DSS did not respond to inquiries by our/correspondent over the development.

